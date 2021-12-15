ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

LCWM rolls big over Clipper boys

By RICHARD ROHLFING Cleveland Public School
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial scored the first 20 points against the visiting varsity boys on Monday en route to a decisive 97-32 triumph. Five and a half minutes into the game, Carter Dylla scored the Clippers’ first basket. The senior guard led the Clipper effort with nine...

