DC Sports Huddle: Can Washington overcome COVID, Eagles in Philadelphia?

By WTOP Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team suffered its first loss in over a month to open its “NFC East gauntlet” and now goes to Philadelphia...

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Washington writer is “ready to write [this week’s game] off as the equivalent of a forfeit”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The roster issues appear to be so one-sided that there really is no other story in this divisional game. I can’t tell anyone else how to treat this game, but I’m basically ready to write it off as the equivalent of a forfeit. Sure, the boys in burgundy & gold will go out and play their hearts out trying to win, but the Eagles are actually a pretty good football team. Sunday’s huge NFC East contest with its critical playoff consequences is likely to look like the third quarter of a preseason game where the team on defense is playing the rookies and third stringers, while the other coach has left his starters in. I will root for Washington’s defensive backups and cheer their successes, but I imagine they’ll be outgunned. I don’t begrudge the Eagles coaches doing all in their power to score as many points as possible. This is professional sports, and nobody feels sorry for you. However, mentally, I’m already thinking ahead to the Week 16 game in Dallas, and assuming that Washington will be able to get to that game fairly healthy and with a relatively intact roster, ready to begin a string of 3 absolutely must-win games in a push toward the postseason.
George Wallace
NBC Philadelphia

What the Eagles' Last 4 Games Mean for QB Jalen Hurts

What the last four games mean for Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. He’s definitely got a lot going for him. He’s a character kid and a natural leader, he’s improved dramatically from last year in terms of accuracy and protecting the football, he’s capable of putting up points in a hurry, he’s an explosive runner and he’s made a handful of big-time throws that get your attention.
New York Post

Jason Kelce breaks down discussing Lane Johnson’s mental health struggles

Jason Kelce recently broke down in tears discussing his Eagles teammate Lane Johnson, who has openly battled mental health struggles this season. Kelce, 34, the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, is considered one of the toughest players in the league. The 11-year center and three-time All Pro hasn’t missed a game since 2014.
inquirer.com

COVID wreaks havoc with the Eagles-Washington betting line

The Eagles-Washington betting line spiked on Wednesday after seven Washington players were added to the COVID-19 protocol list. The host Eagles entered the day generally favored by four points, but that number quickly grew. “We shifted the Eagles from -4.5 all the way out to -7,” said Mike Korn, sports...
#Covid#Philadelphia#Huddle#The Eagles#American Football#Wtop
yourvalley.net

Heinicke to COVID list, Washington QB plan at Eagles unclear

Washington put Taylor Heinicke on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list Friday, making the team's quarterback plan for the upcoming game at Philadelphia a complete uncertainty. Based on updated league rules, Heinicke could still play if he tests negative twice this weekend and remains asymptomatic. Backup Kyle Allen entered coronavirus protocol on Tuesday and also remains a possibility if he is cleared.
Santa Maria Times

COVID concerns, injuries overshadow Washington-Eagles game

Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew? At least Washington has narrowed Philadelphia’s starting quarterback to two players. The Eagles won’t know who they’re facing at several positions. A COVID-19 outbreak forced Washington to practice without 18 players Wednesday, with the possibility the list would continue growing. The Eagles...
inquirer.com

Eagles-Washington game postponed to Tuesday as WFT deals with COVID-19 cases

The Eagles’ home game against the Washington Football Team previously scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to 7 p.m. Tuesday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among Washington players. As of Friday, Washington had up to 23 reported players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke...
