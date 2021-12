The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders closed their 2021 regular season with a win to finish 6-6, and their reward is twofold: bowl eligibility and a trip to Nassau, where they'll square off for the first time with the Toledo Rockets in the Bahamas Bowl. This will be the second Bahamas Bowl appearance for both teams. Middle Tennessee played in the 2015 edition, falling 45-31 to Western Michigan, while the Rockets' appearance came in 2018, a 35-32 loss to Florida International. That also was Toledo's most recent postseason game.

