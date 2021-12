Brace yourselves for the craziest, adrenaline-pumping summer sports game of all time. Crazy Athletics launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & PC today. Haven’t been in touch with your friends? It’s time to dial in their numbers and get the party started. Call your friends over and dive together into this breathtaking experience featuring ten exciting Athletic games along with gazillions of crazy tasks. Either you may choose to compete against up to four of your friends with Crazy Athletics’ local multiplayer feature or help them get a better score by playing for a favorable wind. Crazy Athletics features simple and sweet yet challenging athletic games, from javelin and shotput to swimming and running.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO