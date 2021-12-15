ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Italia cuts EBITDA forecast on lower revenue from DAZN partnership

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Italy’s Telecom Italia (TIM) on Wednesday cut its forecast for 2021 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA-AL) for the domestic business unit due to lower wireline revenue. The country’s...

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
