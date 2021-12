LOS ANGELES (TND) — Some of the largest school districts in California are facing criticism after announcing the elimination of 'D' and 'F' grades for some students. School districts in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, and Oakland, among others, are reportedly ending the practice of giving out grades below 'C' for high schoolers. According to EdSource, students will be given more time to complete assignments if they aren't turned in on time and the ability to retake failed tests.

