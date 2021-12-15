Lighting the night along Billy Graham Parkway in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Commuters who use the Billy Graham Parkway to drive along Charlotte’s west side will soon have a fully illuminated drive by early 2022. That’s according to the city of Charlotte.

“The second phase requires closing several of the on/off ramps to Tyvola in order to install conduit to connect to the second power source. Duke is in the process of getting a permit from NCDOT to close the ramps, and CDOT is working with NCDOT to get that approved. Crews also encountered a lot of rock in Phase II when digging for the poles which has created the need for additional installation time.”

As more drivers use the bypass, traffic engineers say there will be more projects like this one that come up in the future as older roads are improved.

“There’s a lighting design plan that goes in — but the Billy Graham Parkway is a very old road, so at the time when it went in there was no design provisions for lighting. So, what we’re seeing is retrofits along these very old roads — that have grown with time,” said Traffic Engineer Chris Sunde.

Sunde says how those projects are planned and what goes into making retrofits depends on what part of the city they’re in.

“What are you designing for — so say you’re looking at Uptown Charlotte, you’re going to design for pedestrians walking everywhere. The street lit up that you could see a pedestrian even if you didn’t have on headlights. But on Billy Graham Parkway, you’re expecting less pedestrians and more high speed traffic — vehicles that have their headlights working.”

