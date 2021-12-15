ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Sits out Wednesday's practice

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Awuzie (foot) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice. Awuzie aggravated his foot injury...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens had a number of absences at practice on Thursday, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 2019 NFL MVP has not practiced at all this week ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chidobe Awuzie out, 4 others questionable on final Bengals injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals confirmed on Friday that starting corner Chidobe Awuzie will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. There was some hope that Awuzie would be able to quickly come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and play. He and three others are out on the team’s final injury report, the other two being linebacker Logan Wilson and right tackle Riley Reiff.
NFL
49erswebzone

NFL and COVID: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers willing to ‘do everything’ they can to keep things going

NFL teams, like the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, are being hit hard by COVID right now. It's not just the NFL, though. The NBA is dealing with outbreaks. Everyone is feeling the impact as the Omicron variant continues to spread. As a response, the NFL announced updated COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately, to subdue the effects of the outbreaks.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Jerry Jones turning on Dak Prescott isn’t what the Cowboys need

Despite blaming Dallas Cowboys wide receivers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying it’s “fair” to say Dak Prescott is in a slump. In Dallas, there doesn’t seem to be enough blame to go around to explain what’s going on with the Cowboys. Or, that the blame seems perpetually misdirected, shifting in differing directions each week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
NFL
CBS Boston

Kendrick Bourne Laughs Off Colts Wanting To Turn Patriots Into One-Dimensional Offense

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Colts want to make the Patriots a one-dimensional team on offense come Saturday night. The Patriots offense finds that rather comical. Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke kicked off the week by saying the Indianapolis defense is looking to shut down the New England rush attack so they can see what Mac Jones can do against them. Basically, the Colts are going to try to make the rookie quarterback beat them. It makes sense, considering the Patriots tout one of the best running games with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Two weeks ago, New England ran all over the Bills...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL

