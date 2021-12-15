Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: Sits out Wednesday's practice

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Colts want to make the Patriots a one-dimensional team on offense come Saturday night. The Patriots offense finds that rather comical. Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke kicked off the week by saying the Indianapolis defense is looking to shut down the New England rush attack so they can see what Mac Jones can do against them. Basically, the Colts are going to try to make the rookie quarterback beat them. It makes sense, considering the Patriots tout one of the best running games with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Two weeks ago, New England ran all over the Bills...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO