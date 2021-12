"No Time to Die" is the latest film in the 007 series. There have now been 25 James Bond films, the last several starring Daniel Craig who is now retiring from the role and the franchise. Of course, speculation is rife in terms of who should play the famous spy that everyone immediately recognizes. I mean, it always is, but now that Craig is leaving, it's hit a fever pitch. Producer Barbara Broccoli, she of the fabulous name, and controller of the Bond films along with her brother Michael G. Wilson, is weighing in on who should and should not play the iconic role.

