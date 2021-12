Well Santa, it has been a while since I wrote one of these on behalf of all good young men playing their hearts out on the ice in D-III East men’s hockey action. I am sure that you, Mrs. Claus and all of the elves have thoroughly enjoyed the bi-weekly testing, vaccinations, boosters and North Pole cleaning on an operating room sterility scale, but the institutions and teams have shown they are willing to do whatever it takes to play the game we all love. So, in the spirit of finishing the 2021-22 season on a high note, how about filling a few these Christmas wishes so that the players and fans alike can celebrate a great second-half and tournament hockey come March!

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO