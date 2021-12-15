Apple to release James Bond documentary 'The Sound of 007' in 2022

Is there anybody in the television and entertainment industry working harder than 50 Cent right now? The man has seamlessly transitioned from his career as a rapper to becoming one of the biggest names in television production. With the Starz network, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been able to build a serious empire, introducing us to shows including Power and its extensive universe, BMF, and more. He was also the brains behind For Life on ABC, which unfortunately didn't turn out to be a long-lasting project.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO