Australia left scrambling as captain Pat Cummins officially ruled out of second Ashes Test

By Liam O'Loughlin
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian captain Pat Cummins has been linked to a COVID case in Adelaide, and has sensationally been ruled out of the second Ashes Test just hours before the first ball. As first reported by The Age, the 28-year-old visited a restaurant on Wednesday night, with a positive case attending at the...

www.sportingnews.com

The Associated Press

Cummins out of 2nd Ashes test because of COVID-19 exposure

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play in the second Ashes test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Less than three hours before the toss for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that Cummins had been exposed to the COVID-19 case when he was dining in a restaurant the previous night and he hadn’t breached any biosecurity protocols.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Cummins Could Miss Second Ashes Test Over Covid Scare: Report

Australia captain Pat Cummins could miss the second Ashes Test against England starting later Thursday after being a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case, a report said. The Sydney Morning Herald said he was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in control of 2nd Ashes Test

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner both ground out gritty 95s as Australia seized control of the second Ashes Test on Thursday, surviving an onslaught from veteran English seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. Labuschagne almost did the same, also on 95, when wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped a sitter off Anderson -- much to the delight of the partisan crowd.
SPORTS
The Independent

Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937. Domestically, she...
SYDNEY
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.Leicester Tigers can confirm that Ellis Genge has indicated to the club that he will not be activating an...
RUGBY
The Guardian

NSW Covid update: nearly 100 cases linked to Sydney Taylor Swift party as Newcastle residents urged to postpone celebrations

At least 97 people have caught Covid-19 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Sydney, as NSW cases escalate to record levels. NSW Health issued an alert on Thursday evening about the “On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party” at Sydney’s Metro theatre, with at least 600 people who arrived after 9pm on Friday deemed close contacts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ashes: James Anderson will play in second test 'if captain wants him'

James Anderson is primed and ready to step back onto the pitch for England's second Ashes test against Australia in Adelaide, should his captain "need" him. The 39-year-old played his first match at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old in 2003 and returns as one of the most prolific seamers in recent history.
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
AFP

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling. The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball. They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four. Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.
SPORTS
The Independent

England endure torrid day as Australia turn screw in second Ashes Test

England endured a torrid second day in Adelaide as Australia bullied their bowlers and feasted on their openers to put themselves firmly on course for a 2-0 Ashes lead.If the opening day of this day/night second Test was chastening, scraping together just two wickets in three full sessions, then what followed here was even worse.There were bruising moments individually and collectively and the nagging sense that after just six days of cricket, this could be a tour that slides off the rails.Australia declared on 473 for nine as England’s one-paced bowling attacked creaked through 150.4 overs, including a late flurry...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Annastacia Palaszczuk brings back mask mandate across Queensland and warns more people will get Covid as tens of thousands arrive from Sydney and Melbourne

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has reintroduced a mask mandate in the state as new Covid cases grow after border restrictions were eased. 'It's time to bring out these,' she announced at a press conference on Friday, holding up a mask. Masks will be required again in retail settings, hospitals, aged...
PUBLIC HEALTH

