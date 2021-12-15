ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mick Cronin Won't Coach Tonight Due to COVID Protocols

By BRO Staff
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA head coach Mick Cronin will not coach tonight’s...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

foxla.com

3 more Rams placed on COVID reserve; UCLA coach Mick Cronin sidelined

LOS ANGELES - The coronavirus pandemic continued to have an impact on Los Angeles sports teams Wednesday, with the Rams placing three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin forced out of Wednesday evening's game due to health protocols. Rams linebacker Justin Hollins and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Clemson Commit Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star edge Jihaad Campbell officially signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. The 6'3, 215 lb defensive end made the announcement via a live stream on his Instagram account. He originally committed to Clemson in June 2021 but de-committed this month. The next day, Campbell made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., however, did not commit until his signing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Health
College Sports
Public Health
UCLA
Coronavirus
Sports
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and NIL just forever changed college football signing day

Actually, Coach Prime wasn’t alone this time. Nor was the element isolated to the “Deion Sanders Effect” at Jackson State – though landing a consensus five-star recruit considered the nation’s top overall prospect to the Football Championship Level, and at a JSU program part of the tradition-rich Historically Black Colleges and Universities, certainly is unprecedented.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Samuel Mbake: Georgia WR announces college commitment

Arkansas reached into Georgia to pick up a big recruiting win on Wednesday. Samuel Mbake announced in a Signing Day ceremony at his school that he would be playing his college football for the Razorbacks. Mbake’s other finalists were Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Of his decision, Mbake...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day: Florida State coach Mike Norvell posts message after losing top recruit Travis Hunter

Florida State coach Mike Norvell is at the center of one of the most unprecedented moments in college football recruiting history — and not in a way he would hope. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, flipped his commitment from the Seminoles to FCS Jackson State during the first portion of the early signing period.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Shelby Reporter

Calera’s Kobe Prentice signs with Alabama

CALERA – Sitting inside Los Mesas Mexican restaurant in Calera eating with friends, Kobe Prentice got the call of a lifetime. On the other end of the phone was the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban, who called to offer Prentice a scholarship to the University of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former LSU Starting QB Max Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson has announced his much-anticipated transfer decision. Following his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal after the hire of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, Johnson has chosen to take his talents to College Station. On Friday morning, the sophomore signal caller took to Twitter...
COLLEGE SPORTS

