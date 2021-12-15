ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race controversy is tarnishing F1's image, says FIA

By Alan Baldwin
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argument over the controversial ending to the Formula One season and the title won in Abu Dhabi by Red Bull's Max Verstappen is tarnishing the sport's image, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The International Automobile Federation said in a statement "a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future" would be carried out.

"This matter will be discussed and addressed with all the teams and drivers to draw any lessons from this situation," it added.

Formula One race director Michael Masi, an FIA official, sparked uproar for the way in which he ended a late safety car period in Sunday's race and handed an advantage to Verstappen, who had pitted for fresh tyres.

The usual protocol is for all lapped cars to pass the safety car before racing resumes, but in this case only the cars between Verstappen and Mercedes's race leader Lewis Hamilton, on older tyres, were cleared.

Verstappen then had a clear run to overtake seven-times world champion Hamilton on the last lap of their winner-takes-all battle.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver, said over the radio he felt the race had been manipulated.

His fans have declared the driver robbed while others have expressed concern that Formula One put entertainment and excitement over sporting integrity.

Mercedes are still considering an appeal, with the deadline shortly before Verstappen is due to be handed the champion's trophy in Paris on Thursday night.

The FIA said there had been "significant misunderstanding" and the argument was "tarnishing the image of the championship" and the "due celebration" of Verstappen's first title and Mercedes's eighth successive constructors' crown.

It added it wanted to provide clarity to the participants, media and fans about the regulations "to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of the drivers and officials.

"It is not only Formula One that may benefit from this analysis, but also more generally all the other FIA circuit championships," it added.

The FIA aimed for feedback and conclusions before the start of next season.

Masi, an Australian, was not mentioned in the statement.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Susie Wolff tears into FIA after Lewis Hamilton was ‘robbed’ in F1 title controversy

Susie Wolff, the former Formula 1 development driver and wife of Mercedes team principal Toto, has launched a scathing attack on the FIA over its handling of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The motorsport governing body has acknowledged that the reputation of Formula 1 has been “tarnished” by the decision of race director Michael Masi to allow some but not all lapped cars to overtake the safety car at the very end of the race, allowing Max Verstappen the chance to overtake Lewis Hamilton in one final lap of racing on fresh rubber. After the Dutchman passed the Briton...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

When does 2022 F1 season start and what are the new rule changes?

The Formula 1 season may have just ended but fans are already clamouring for more action after the dramatic end which saw Max Verstappen take the crown.Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on the same points as Verstappen and so the title was going to be handed to whoever finished higher. British driver Hamilton looked certain to take a record eighth world championship as he led the majority of the race in Abu Dhabi. However, a safety car was sent out after Nicholas Latifi crashed with less then 10 laps to go. Verstappen pitted with Hamilton remaining on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

FIA launches probe into F1 Abu Dhabi safety car controversy

The decision by F1 race director Michael Masi to only allow select backmarkers to unlap themselves behind the safety car, and restart the race one lap before the sporting regulations dictate, has prompted a huge backlash from fans and media. While the FIA stewards rejected a protest from Mercedes that...
MOTORSPORTS
