NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas has filed federal charges against what it calls “one of the world’s largest” alleged anabolic steroid producers. Chuen Fat Yip, 68, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, was charged in September 2018 with five drug crimes, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl precursor, conspiracy to import anabolic steroids, and manufacturing anabolic steroids and fentanyl precursor with the knowledge that they will be unlawfully imported, The U.S. Attorney’s Office explained in a news release...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO