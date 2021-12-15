Giants' Xavier McKinney: Lands on COVID list

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played arguably the game of the year Thursday night. However, it was not all excitement. During the opening possession of the game, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. attempted a catch in the back of the end zone. He came down to the ground and hit his head.
Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots now have three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. New England on Wednesday added offensive lineman Yasir Durant, who joined tight end Dalton Keene and running back J.J. Taylor. Taylor has been on the list since Nov. 29. Durant landed on the list due to...
With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn't too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13 lead.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
After dealing with multiple controversies, the Jacksonville Jaguars have finally had enough of Urban Meyer. According to ESPN.com, Meyer has been fired by the team in a move that came at some point in the midnight hour of Thursday morning. The firing ends a tumultuous run for Meyer, who was...
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed starting right tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve on Thursday afternoon. The veteran suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Reiff will miss at least the next three games. They also put starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve...
As goes the quarterback, so goes the team. It's not always true in the NFL, but it usually is. And it makes sense: In a passing league, the passers are like royalty -- the biggest influences on whether a team is destined more for a Super Bowl title or a No. 1 draft pick.
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville was seemingly growing more toxic by the day and this incident may have been the last straw that led to his firing early Thursday morning. The latest issue that has come to light surrounding the first-year Jaguars head coach comes from former kicker Josh Lambo, who revealed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him as he was stretching with his teammates at practice back in August just before the final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.
As the list of NFL players testing positive for COVID-19 grows, so does the number of players on the Tennessee Titans reserve/COVID-19 list. On Tuesday, the Titans placed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick on the COVD list, making him the second player in the past two days to be put on the list, joining practice squad defensive back Jamal Carter.
The COVID-19 outbreak that is racing around the NFL is not sparing the New York Giants. The Giants announced Wednesday that are now up to six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, five of whom have tested positive this week. Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list...
Washington placed Sims on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Sims helped fill in for an injured Terry McLaurin (concussion) and finished with 3-69-1 receiving line on four targets in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys. With both wideouts now in danger of missing this weekend's game in Philadelphia, there may be an opportunity for Curtis Samuel, DeAndre Carter or Dyami Brown to take on more snaps.
Mundt (knee) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Mundt was already ruled out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL in mid-October, but he'll need to spend some time away from the team. While it's not yet clear whether the tight end has tested positive for COVID-19, his absence shouldn't significantly impact his timetable as he recovers from his knee injury.
Kirksey (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. It's unclear whether Kirksey tested positive for the virus, but he'll be sidelined until he clears the health and safety protocols regardless. Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness) is also in the protocols, leaving the Texans short on depth at linebacker.
As of Wednesday night, the Washington Football Team's game against the Eagles is still on for Sunday. However, fans may not recognize many players on the field due to the team getting hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Patrick Graham isn't certain who will staff the Giants' secondary Sunday, but he does know how those players who take the field will be outfitted. "They'll be wearing blue helmets, I know that, so we'll see," Graham, the team's defensive coordinator, said today. "We'll see, we'll see, we'll see. It's a little funky right now."
Ekblad was placed in COVID-19 protocols Thursday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Ekblad will not be available for Thursday's tilt against the Kings. It's unclear how long the team expects him to be out, but if he's asymptomatic, he could return as soon as Saturday in Minnesota. The 25-year-old blueliner has 24 points and a plus-17 rating through 28 games this season.
ASHBURN — The Washington Football Team will place quarterback Kyle Allen and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Washington now has 12 players on the list — all of them placed within the last week — ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0