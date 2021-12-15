Giants' Xavier McKinney: Lands on COVID list

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville was seemingly growing more toxic by the day and this incident may have been the last straw that led to his firing early Thursday morning. The latest issue that has come to light surrounding the first-year Jaguars head coach comes from former kicker Josh Lambo, who revealed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him as he was stretching with his teammates at practice back in August just before the final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO