Loyola Announces COVID-19 Booster Shot Requirement

By Katie Anthony
Loyola Phoenix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoyola will require all students, faculty and staff to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible, according to an email sent to the Loyola community Dec. 15. The announcement comes as many students prepare to head home, either out of state or...

loyolaphoenix.com

