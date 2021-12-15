ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GR Catholic Central’s Nolan Ziegler signs with Notre Dame

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central football standout Nolan Ziegler signed with Notre Dame on national signing day.

After a great season in high school football — seeing his team’s third consecutive state title — he stayed true to his commitment to Notre Dame Wednesday and signed his national letter of intent Wednesday. He never wavered, even when Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYrhK_0dO1h9P500
Nolan Ziegler with Grand Rapids Catholic Central during the Division 5 state championship game on Nov. 27, 2021. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)
GR Catholic Central earns 4th title in 5 years

“I’ve grown up wanting to go win a national championship at Notre Dame playing football,” he said.

He also announced he’ll be playing in the All American Game in San Antonio, Texas.

