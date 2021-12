LA CONNER, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee was in La Conner on Tuesday, December 14th, to announce an initiative aimed at saving dwindling salmon runs. “On behalf of our tribal communities, we will act. On behalf of our recreational fishers, we will act. On behalf of our commercial industry, we will act,” said Inslee. “And on behalf of our grandchildren, we will act this session of the legislature. And we’re here today to talk about how to do that.”

