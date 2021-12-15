ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Skadden-led chip industry supplier Entegris to snap up rival for $6.5 bln

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YobfY_0dO1g3mq00

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is guiding chip maker supplier Entegris Inc on its roughly $6.5 billion acquisition of competitor CMC Materials Inc, which has tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The companies announced their merger on Wednesday as Massachusetts-based Entegris looks to expand its business amid a global chip shortage.

The Skadden team advising Entegris includes mergers and acquisitions partners Kenton King and Mike Ringler, executive compensation and benefits counsel Page Griffin, antitrust and competition partners Maria Raptis and Andrew Foster, as well as banking partner Janine Jjingo, according to a firm email.

King has advised on several multibillion-dollar M&A deals in the semiconductor industry, including NXP Semiconductors NV in its since-terminated $47 billion acquisition by Qualcomm Inc in 2018, according to his firm profile.

Illinois-headquartered CMC has turned to a Wachtell team led by corporate partners Edward Herlihy and Brandon Price, the firm said in an email. Herlihy is also co-chairman of the firm’s executive committee.

The team includes antitrust partners Nelson Fitts, executive compensation and benefits partner Jeannemarie O'Brien, finance partner Gregory Pessin and tax partner Joshua Holmes.

Entegris' financial advisor is Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and CMC’s is Goldman Sachs & Co LLC.

The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

The semiconductor industry has seen a spate of M&A transactions in recent months despite the chip shortage.

Among the notable deals is private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP’s $3 billion purchase of Brooks Automation Inc’s semiconductor business, with guidance from Kirkland & Ellis and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

And back in July, semiconductor equipment maker MKS Instruments Inc, led by DLA Piper, said it would snap up specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd for $5.1 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sierra Jackson reports on legal matters in major mergers and acquisitions, including deal work, litigation and regulatory changes. Reach her at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Oracle is lining up its biggest acquisition yet

Oracle is currently negotiating to buy healthcare tech firm Cerner in a deal that could be worth approximately $30bn, reports have claimed. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal said the potential deal will be Oracle’s biggest acquisition to date, almost three times bigger than the $10 billion acquisition of PeopleSoft that took place back in 2005.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Recycling software startup Rubicon to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Rubicon Technologies, a software maker for waste and recycling solutions, on Thursday agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Founder SPAC (FOUN.O) in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2 billion. Climate awareness and investor interest in sustainable business...
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Mergers And Acquisitions#Nxp Semiconductor#Executive Compensation#Entegris Inc#Cmc Materials Inc#M A#Nxp Semiconductors Nv#Qualcomm Inc#Morgan Stanley Co Llc#Goldman Sachs Co Llc#Brooks Automation Inc#Kirkland Ellis#Mks Instruments Inc#Dla Piper#Atotech Ltd
smarteranalyst.com

Entegris to Acquire CMC Materials for $6.5B; CMC Soars 34%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Specialty materials supplier Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Illinois-based CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have signed an agreement under which the former will acquire the latter for nearly $6.5 billion. Following the announcement on Wednesday, CMC Materials surged nearly 34% to close at $195.50. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
telecoms.com

Ookla snaps up network analytics rival RootMetrics

Speedtest and network analytics provider Ookla has acquired competitor RootMetrics for an undisclosed sum. Both firms provide services to mobile operators, network infrastructure providers and governments to allow them to analyse and optimise their networks. Combined with Ookla’s purchase of Solutelia and its Wind software suite earlier this year, the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wccftech.com

Intel Chief Praises TSMC’s Contributions As ‘Magical’ For Chip Industry

Intel Corporation's chief executive officer Mr. Patrick Gelsinger is visiting Taiwan to meet with his company's supply chain partners and potentially negotiate a deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the latter's 3-nanometer (nm) semiconductor process. His visit comes after a week of hot back and forth between Mr. Gelsinger and TSMC's current and former executives over the Intel chief's belief that geopolitical uncertainty in the island is a risk to global chip fabrication. Taiwan, home to TSMC, has seen itself become the center of advanced global semiconductor manufacturing, owing to its strong customer partnerships and rapid technological advances.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Health tech firm Innovaccer valued at $3.2 bln after Mubadala-led funding

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Healthcare technology company Innovaccer Inc on Wednesday raised $150 million in a funding round led by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, bringing the San Francisco-based firm's valuation to $3.2 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the healthcare sector's migration to the virtual realm, resulting in companies doubling...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

BlueBay expands Structured Credit team with two new hires

BlueBay Asset Management has expanded its Structured Credit team, appointing Brian O'Hara as a portfolio manager and Mark Shohet as a senior analyst. O'Hara and Shohet (pictured) are both based in the USA and will report to Sid Chhabra, head of structured credit and CLO management for BlueBay. Prior to...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Investor duo snaps up eight-property industrial portfolio

An investor duo including a private Chicago-based concern bought an eight-property industrial portfolio spanning six states in the Midwest and Southwest. Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group and New York-based Arch Street Capital Advisors purchased the assets, which span some 1.6 million square feet, from an unidentified automotive parts supplier that uses them as foundries. The buildings will be leased back for 25 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Billion-dollar Tech Startups Ouster, Arctic Wolf Tap Legal Heads

Billion-dollar tech startups Ouster Inc. and Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. announced new legal chiefs after one merged with a blank-check company and the other completed a funding round. Adam Dolinko joins Ouster as general counsel after its former legal chief and ex-Tesla Inc. lawyer Myra Pasek left to join agricultural...
BUSINESS
Reuters

German chip chemical supplier Merck to invest 500 mln euros in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German supplier of chemicals and materials used in making semiconductors, Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE), announced on Tuesday it is to invest 500 million euros in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in semiconductor technologies. Merck said it would be its largest investment in...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Greenheck Acquires Fellow Air Movement Supplier Metal Industries

SCHOFIELD, WI — Greenheck Group, a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of air movement, air control and air tempering equipment, has completed the acquisition of Metal Industries. The addition of Metal Industries expands the Greenheck brand's portfolio of products adding grilles, registers, diffusers (GRDs) and air terminal units (ATUs) to its comprehensive product offering. The coming together of these two great brands further positions Greenheck as a trusted single-source supplier for complete ventilation systems.
SCHOFIELD, WI
Reuters

Hyundai Engineering expects planned IPO to raise up to $1 bln

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion), the company said on Friday. Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business. It...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy