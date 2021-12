Veterinary vaccination protect the animals from various disease, thus increasing their life expectancies. Rabies, E. coli, distemper, hepatitis rotavirus, parvovirus, brucellosis, and pinkeye are some of the most common vaccines available today in market. These vaccines are important for animal to protect them from diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and influenza adversely affect livestock across the globe. There is a significant economic losses due to death of livestock, as it impacts the supply of dairy products, meat, and other poultry products.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO