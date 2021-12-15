ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Loving Memory Julius "Jay" Frese Aug. 2, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2020

By Fran Carrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been one year since you had to go and...

In Loving Memory of Dr. Sharon Bailey

The DPS Community today is heartbroken at the loss of our treasured colleague Dr. Sharon Bailey, who passed away last night while at home. Dr. Bailey touched the lives and inspired the work of so many in our community, and her contributions will be felt for generations to come. She was a brilliant and dedicated leader and equity champion who worked tirelessly to help ensure all children have access to a quality education and to highlight the urgent need for a deeper understanding of the experiences of African-American students and educators in Denver in order to drive improvements and honor Black excellence. We stand together in grief at her sudden loss and in strength to continue her work, inspired by her expertise and passion.
DENVER, CO
In Loving Memory of Shaun Wilkins

Shaun Wilkins was born on February 23, 1981, to his parents Larry and Pamela Wilkins. He is also leaving behind two sons, Kimberly Ulmer (sister), and Maurice Wilkins (brother). Shaun was called home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 10, 2021, 3 PM -6 PM at Scott Funeral Home. Shaun will be remembered by several family and friends on Saturday December 11, 2021, 11 AM at Greater Joy Church of God in Christ located at 5443 South Thompson in Tacoma WA. Superintendent James Watson will deliver the eulogy.
TACOMA, WA
In Loving Memory of Brian Jordan Skinner

Brian Jordan Skinner was born on April 15, 1989 in Seattle, WA to the parents of Sheila Quinn and Floyd Skinner, Sr. Brian passed away on November 22, 2021. He attended Garfield H.S. Brian had a true passion for music and frequently performed as a local artist. Brian was a loving father, brother and son who will be greatly missed. Services will be held Monday December 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church, 124 21st Ave, Seattle, WA. Services by Scott Funeral Home.
SEATTLE, WA
In loving memory, Johnny Tillman

On Saturday December 04, 2021 Johnny Tillman began his journey home to be with the creator. A wake will be held at Claire and Shawn Ware Residence on 57 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie on Thursday, December 9th services will be at 6:00 PM. Traditional Services will be held at the same place on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM, burial will follow at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, WY.
OBITUARIES
In Loving Memory of Lee M Pitre Jr.

Lee Morris was born and raised in Seattle WA as where he passed. Lee Pitre was the second born of Velma D. Redwine. He leaves behind his father Burnett Cummins, and his two brothers, Stephen Cummins and Robert. Redwine. Not only was he a son and brother but he was...
SEATTLE, WA
Memory Tree memorializes lost loved ones

JENNINGS — The Carnegie Public Library, 303 N. Cary Avenue, is continuing its holiday tradition with a special way to honor loved ones. The Memory Tree, draped with colored lights and special ornaments, stands in the foyer to memorialize those who have died over the years. “It’s such a great...
JENNINGS, LA
In Loving Memory of Jeffrey L. Dorris

Jeffrey Lemuel Dorris was born to the union of James R. (the “Reb”) and Mildred S. Dorris on July 26, 1962 in Seattle, Washington – the fourth of seven children. Jeff was a gifted, wonderful spirit and his light shone brightly – illuminated by his love of God. Jeff’s radiant light dimmed on the morning of December 4, 2021, and Jeff transitioned to join the Reb and his beautiful bother Ray in their heavenly home.
SEATTLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Myles Howard

Myles Howard attended University of Washington studying History. He was active in Civil Rights and worked with the Black Panthers. He also worked at Todd Shipyard. He leaves behind five sisters and 3 brothers, three beautiful children to cherish his memory, Cheyl Casimere (Canada), Jeffrey Howard ( Washington ), and Jennifer Hall (Washington) along with and host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SEATTLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Zane Uriel Fitch, II

Zane was born in Denton ,Texas First child of Zane & Sharon-Rose Davidson Fitch. He started school in TACOMA, Northeast Tacoma elementary school, later on the family moved to Seattle,where he attended Bryn-Mawr elementary in Lakeridge, middle school at McKnight , Renton. Zane was active in church at First A.M.E. Church, YPD,Young Peoples Dept.Usher board.
TACOMA, WA
In Loving Memory: Stan’s Cake

Back in March, I received a call out of the blue from an older gentleman, Stan, in Nederland asking for a Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. He explained that this was his son Ross’s absolute favorite kind of pie and he wanted to surprise him with something special for his 50th birthday.
NEDERLAND, CO
Memorial for Embree Elia Benavente Dec. 18

The family of Embree Elia Benavente, age 11, sadly announces that she passed away on Nov. 22, 2021. Embree was deeply loved by her family and many friends at Pleasanton Junior High School. She suffered from severe depression and ended up taking her own life. There will be a memorial and celebration of her life on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Pleasanton Park at 2 p.m.
PLEASANTON, TX
Lubbock homeowner creates Christmas memorial to honor fallen loved ones

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the holidays bring joy and cheer, it can also be a difficult time for people dealing with grief and loss. A Lubbock homeowner has tried to bring some light into that darkness by creating a Christmas tree memorial in her front yard near 88th St. and Quaker. The homeowner was not available to talk with KCBD, but her friend Susan Gillispie was able to walk us through the story of how the memorial began.
LUBBOCK, TX
Rosie’s Mitten Tree In Loving Memory of Wyatt Hatcher

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For more than a decade, Jim Nelson of Miller Motors has teamed up with Rosie Larson, the Mitten Tree coordinator, to collect mittens, gloves, boots, blankets, toys, and non-perishable food items to help worthy families throughout Barnes County. This year the Larson and Hatcher...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Jesse Love Lewis Memorial

On Sunday, December 12, we gathered to celebrate Jesse’s life. It was a partly sunny and pleasant day with community, family, and friends gathered to pray, sing, and share stories of Jesse. Jeff and Catherine were the celebrants, with Clare and Donald leading us in song. To conclude the...
SOCIETY
Obit: Marie Elizabeth “Josie” Wade, Aug. 18, 1946 - Dec. 6, 2021

Beloved wife and mother Marie Elizabeth “Josie” Wade, 75, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, at her home in Moab. Josie was born on Aug. 18, 1946, in Augsburg, Germany, to Cornelius and Katrina Gray. She came to America by ship in 1947. She later moved to Moab in 1980, where she met and married Sterling Wade.
MOAB, UT
In Loving Memory of Phllis Little-Epamynondas

Services for Phyllis Little-Epamynondas, will be held on Tuesday December 14, 2021, 11:00 am at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Church, located at 19300 108th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98057. The church mandates that all, in attendance, must show proof of being fully vaccinated, for Covid 19, upon entering, no exceptions.
RENTON, WA
Memories of loved ones honored at Tree of Life ceremony

LITTLE VALLEY — The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation presented its 26th annual Tree of Life memorial ceremony Monday at the Little Valley VFW. Although smaller this year than in the past due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, families and friends gathered to hang their personalized ornament of remembrance and pay tribute to a loved one who has passed.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
