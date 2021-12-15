In Loving Memory Julius "Jay" Frese Aug. 2, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2020

Shaun Wilkins was born on February 23, 1981, to his parents Larry and Pamela Wilkins. He is also leaving behind two sons, Kimberly Ulmer (sister), and Maurice Wilkins (brother). Shaun was called home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 10, 2021, 3 PM -6 PM at Scott Funeral Home. Shaun will be remembered by several family and friends on Saturday December 11, 2021, 11 AM at Greater Joy Church of God in Christ located at 5443 South Thompson in Tacoma WA. Superintendent James Watson will deliver the eulogy.
