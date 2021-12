While drilling in Chester County in August 2020 in the Marsh Creek State Park area, Energy Transfer’s (ET) Mariner East 2X pipeline experienced an “inadvertent return”–nontoxic drilling mud coming up out of the ground where it’s not supposed to (see Mariner East 2X Construction Causes Another Drilling Mud Spill). In this case, an estimated 8,100 gallons of non-toxic drilling mud came up in a small section of the 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake. It was a costly episode for ET. The state has just announced a gun-to-the-head “agreement” with ET that has ET paying a $4 million fine, spending another $4 million (or more) to dredge and fix the area, and $341,000 in civil penalties for permit violations.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO