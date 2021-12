Another female athlete has expressed her frustrations in competing against a transgender athlete, saying it is "impossible" to beat a swimmer who was born male. A female swimmer athlete from Niagara University, who wished to remain anonymous, said she found it hard to compete against University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas, as "there was no way I was going to get first." Thomas, a 22-year-old biological man identifying as a woman, broke two national records in the female races at the Zippy Invitational earlier this month, according to the Daily Mail.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO