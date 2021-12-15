ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virus leaves Washington depleted ahead of Eagles showdown

By Editorials
Washington Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN — Ron Rivera could only guess how his team’s virus outbreak started, but guessing would only do so much. With days until Sunday’s pivotal matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington faces this reality: 18 of the team’s players are now on the league’s COVID-19 list, after another eight were placed...

FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington game will be delayed

Heading into Week 15’s slate of games, as you know, the NFL has been reminded of the constant dangers and need to exercise every precaution as we continue to learn about coronavirus. Just this week alone, the Philadelphia Eagles have seen wide receiver Quez Watkins and running back Jason Huntley miss a week’s worth of practices as they sit on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles players are enraged after Week 15 matchup got rescheduled

If you haven’t heard by now, the Washington Football Team‘s road fixture against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will not proceed as scheduled. The news trickled out in bits and pieces on Friday, with the postponement of the Browns-Raiders matchup being confirmed. That was shortly followed with speculation that Washington-Philly and Rams-Seahawks would follow suit.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Washington Puts 3 More Players on COVID List Ahead of Eagles Game

Washington puts yet another starter on COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Just a few days before they’ll come to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, the Washington Football Team continues to get decimated by COVID-19. On Thursday, they added three more players to their Reserve/COVID-19 list,...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles Washington Moved To Tuesday

The NFL is moving the Eagles vs. Washington game to Tuesday night at 7pm. The Eagles and Washington arent the only game that is being moved, Seattle vs. Los Angeles is also moving to Tuesday. The move is thanks to COVID-19 leaving some teams in the NFL depleted. The Washington...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott confirmed that he truly is fully healthy and denies that the team is in any kind of slump despite his poor play as of late. “I’m fully healthy, 100% healthy,” he said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Thank you, though. I do realize I’m not playing my best ball, haven’t been playing it, have made some poor decisions, you could say. That’s kind of part of it. I wouldn’t say it’s slump material, but I’m definitely not up to my standards or expectations, and when you play at a high level, that’s what you create. So I’m glad people have the same expectations for my game as I do for myself. Practice being cut down shorter and having specific routes and things you want to make sure you’ve got the right timing on, making sure we get the extra work to dial those things in. Limited practice doesn’t allow you to do that. I think it’s the right time for us to turn it on. I had that talk with the skill position players in the signal-callers meeting is we’d much rather be going through what you’re through this time than we did than two weeks from now. Now that we’ve addressed it, we’ve held ourselves accountable for it, we can move forward and peak at the right time heading into the playoffs.”
NFL
CBS Boston

Marquis Flowers Stirs Painful Super Bowl Memories For Patriots Fans

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Not many Patriots fans woke up on Saturday thinking about Marquis Flowers. But any Patriots fans who opened up their bird app were greeted with a painful memory, courtesy of the one-time Patriot. With just one photograph and one simple emoji, Flowers stirred up all sorts of sour feelings in New England, stemming from Super Bowl LII. The emoji is named “unamused face.” And the picture showed Corey Clement’s touchdown in the back of the end zone. Here it is: 😒 pic.twitter.com/zu6YscXHTX — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) December 18, 2021 While the benching of Malcolm Butler and the strip sack of...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Washington vs. Eagles: How to watch, listen, and stream

Fresh off the bye week, the Eagles kick off the final four-game stretch of the regular season on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Both teams enter this pivotal NFC East showdown tied for second place in the division with identical 6-7 records. This game has more than bragging rights on the line as these rivals jockey for potential playoff seeding. No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:
NFL
phillyinfluencer.com

Eagles-Washington Week 15 Predictions and Best Bets

This season, the Philly Influencer staff and contributors will be giving you their predictions and best bets!. The Eagles are coming off a bye week and have a huge divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team here in Philly on Sunday. Can the Birds get a W?. Here are the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Oh boy, a sure-fire win coming up for Eagles over depleted WAS-team!

Not so fast, bud! As the esteemed GK Brizer reminded me in an email today, the New York Football Giants were “depleted” in the Eagles’ recent loss to them. Plus, I’m being stupidly-try-to-be-funny with that headline. Spiritually speaking, EYE could never condone or enjoy anything close to what the Washington football team is suffering right now in the running out of eligible players.
NFL

