Virus leaves Washington depleted ahead of Eagles showdown

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott confirmed that he truly is fully healthy and denies that the team is in any kind of slump despite his poor play as of late. “I’m fully healthy, 100% healthy,” he said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Thank you, though. I do realize I’m not playing my best ball, haven’t been playing it, have made some poor decisions, you could say. That’s kind of part of it. I wouldn’t say it’s slump material, but I’m definitely not up to my standards or expectations, and when you play at a high level, that’s what you create. So I’m glad people have the same expectations for my game as I do for myself. Practice being cut down shorter and having specific routes and things you want to make sure you’ve got the right timing on, making sure we get the extra work to dial those things in. Limited practice doesn’t allow you to do that. I think it’s the right time for us to turn it on. I had that talk with the skill position players in the signal-callers meeting is we’d much rather be going through what you’re through this time than we did than two weeks from now. Now that we’ve addressed it, we’ve held ourselves accountable for it, we can move forward and peak at the right time heading into the playoffs.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO