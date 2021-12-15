New York City FC Drawn Against Santos de Guápiles Fútbol Club In The Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League

The 2022 schedule came into focus for the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. The Rapids learned they will open next Major League Soccer season at Los Angeles FC on Feb. 26. Colorado beat LAFC on Decision Day, the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, to finish the 2021 regular season atop the Western Conference and secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, a continental competition between the top club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Rapids, one of four MLS teams in the field, will face Guatemalan club Comunicaciones FC in the round of 16. Though exact dates have not yet been released, the Rapids will travel to Guatemala City for the first match between Feb. 15 and 17 before Comunicaciones visits Dick's Sporting Goods Park roughly a week later for the second leg.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO