MLS

New York City FC Drawn Against Santos de Guápiles Fútbol Club In The Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League

nycfc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City FC will face Costa Rican club Santos de Guápiles Fútbol Club across two legs in the Round of 16 of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League following a draw conducted by...

www.nycfc.com

Daily Breeze

Galaxy to open 2022 season at home vs. champion New York City FC

The Galaxy will open the 2022 MLS season on Feb. 27 at home against champion New York City FC. The following week, the Galaxy will be the first home opponent for new expansion team Charlotte FC on March 5. The Galaxy will play crosstown rival Los Angeles Football Club just...
Denver Post

Rapids to face Guatemalan side Comunicaciones FC in Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

The Colorado Rapids will start their 2022 campaign far from the friendly confines of Commerce City. On Wednesday, just hours after Major League Soccer announced its 2022 regular season schedule, the Rapids drew Comunicaciones FC of Guatemala for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. The games will be played across two legs from Feb. 15-17 and Feb. 22-24. Broadcast times and the official dates will be announced at a later time.
MLS
Gazette

Colorado Rapids' full schedule, first-round CONCACAF Champions League opponent revealed

The 2022 schedule came into focus for the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. The Rapids learned they will open next Major League Soccer season at Los Angeles FC on Feb. 26. Colorado beat LAFC on Decision Day, the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, to finish the 2021 regular season atop the Western Conference and secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, a continental competition between the top club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Rapids, one of four MLS teams in the field, will face Guatemalan club Comunicaciones FC in the round of 16. Though exact dates have not yet been released, the Rapids will travel to Guatemala City for the first match between Feb. 15 and 17 before Comunicaciones visits Dick's Sporting Goods Park roughly a week later for the second leg.
MLS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Champions League draw pits Montreal with Santos Laguna

CF Montreal drew Liga MX power Club Santos Laguna for the most high-profile Round of 16 pairing in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, as the four MLS teams from the United States randomly drew first-round matches with clubs from Central America. The two-legged first-round pairings will take place in the...
MLS
nycfc.com

New York City FC Announce 2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule

NEW YORK, N.Y., December 15, 2021 – MLS Cup Champions, New York City FC, today announced the Club’s 2022 MLS regular season schedule. The 2022 season will mark NYCFC’s eighth season and features 34 regular season matches. As previously announced, the reigning Champs begin their title defense...
MLS
CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
abc7ny.com

CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 matches announced for February

CONCACAF announced the matchups for the round of 16 of the federation's Champions League competition at a presentation in Miami, Florida on Wednesday. The knockout round begins in February and is headlined by a clash between MLS' CF Montreal and Liga MX's Santos Laguna. As the only round of 16 battle with representatives from the top two leagues in the confederation, plenty of eyes will be focused on the series that will feature the 2021 Clausura finalists Santos and Montreal, the winners of the 2021 Canadian Championship.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday. The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season. Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Acquire Midfielder Sebastian Lletget From Galaxy For $500,000 In General Allocation Money

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the club announced Thursday. Lletget comes to New England after seven seasons in Los Angeles, in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money. The Galaxy may receive additional future GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met. Lletget joined the Galaxy in 2015, where he played under current Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. He said that rejoining Arena — and playing for a club that set...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
MLS

