ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hundreds of Vegas-area homes decked out for Christmas

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQcG7_0dO1a8Gt00

It's the holiday season, and in a town known for its glitz and glamour, Las Vegas residents are not disappointing when it comes to their holiday lights.

And a local group is making it a lot easier to find some of the top decorated homes in the valley.

Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson have a dedicated Facebook page showing fun things for kids to do in Southern Nevada. Of course, one of those activities is enjoying our neighbors' holiday decorations.

PHOTOS| Las Vegas area holiday decorations, lights submitted by 13 Action News viewers

At last check, the map includes about 600 addresses of drive-up worthy decorated homes in the valley covering all parts of town from Henderson to Centennial Hills - showing plenty of families helping us get into the holiday spirit.

And with Christmas around the corner, we save you a little driving and take you to some of the featured homes in our valley during this week's "Close to Home" segment, first airing at 2:30 p.m. Friday on ktnv.com.

Map of homes with holiday lights, courtesy Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Facebook page:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Southern Nevada#Holiday Decorations#Glamour#Action News#Ktnv Com#Henderson Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy