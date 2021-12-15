The crypto trade: Major coins (and their proxies) turn around in a big way

COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the revenue flow in numerous industries around the globe. Several markets crashed as a result of the pandemic, since the investors were dropping assets to generate funds to keep their businesses afloat. However, the pandemic has had a positive impact on the global crypto trading platform market. Individuals around the globe were seeking additional revenue streams, and crypto trading has become a popular method due to the higher value of crypto coins. Studies show that crypto trading saw a significant rise during the pandemic. The global crypto trading platforms market is expected to see a growth in transaction volume in the coming years, driven by the higher awareness regarding crypto trading during the current pandemic period.

