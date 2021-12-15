The crypto trade: Major coins (and their proxies) turn around in a big way

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / EverGrow Coin ($EGC) launched just 2 months ago and has seen sensational growth, hitting over 108,000 holders, and at one point going above a $1 billion market cap. The timing of the launch could have been better for the EverGrow project, with the ‘crypto-winter', which saw crypto giants like ETH and BTC drop by double digits on several trading days. This dragged the entire crypto market down, and newly launched altcoins like EverGrow, which were already being cited at the next big crypto, saw dramatic corrections.
