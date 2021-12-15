ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yes, 'Selling Tampa's' Allure Realty Is Real, and Founder Sharelle Rosado Is a Badass

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As major fans of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, we couldn’t be more excited about its spinoff, Selling Tampa. We can’t wait to watch a powerful, all-female team of agents take over Tampa Bay — and, of course, all the drama that’s sure to...

realitytitbit.com

Selling Tampa: Sharelle Rosado's Instagram hints at who her ex could be

Sharelle Rosado is making headlines since Selling Tampa’s Netflix premiere. We take a look at the star’s personal life and explore who her ex could be in this article. She has already made a big name for herself in the real estate scene thanks to her company Allure Realty, and is now making her mark in the reality TV scene.
NFL
BET

Sharelle Rosado Opens Up Her Blossoming Relationship With Chad Johnson After Sending Him A DM—The Pair Are Expecting!

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
NFL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Best Real Estate Deals: Ryan Reynolds with CBRE is Tampa Bay's dealmaker of the year

Ryan Reynolds has made the most out of a banner year that no one saw coming. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
#Selling Sunset#Badass#Selling Tampa#Allure Realty#The New York Times#Glamour Uk
realitytitbit.com

Who is Cho on Selling Tampa and what's his Instagram?

Cho is one of Colony’s clients on Netflix’s new real estate series Selling Tampa, the spin-off of much-loved reality drama Selling Sunset. We found him on Instagram, as requested by many viewers…. The all-Black, all-woman cast are making history in the realtor world, as they show properties worth...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Florida Realtor Sharelle Rosado Has a Net Worth Over $6 Million

Florida real estate broker and former Army Sergeant Sharelle Rosado has a lot to be proud of. Her agency, Allure Realty, is featured in the Netflix show Selling Tampa, which premieres on Dec. 15. Although Allure Realty only opened its doors about three years ago, Rosado has already built a net worth estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million.
FLORIDA STATE
Elite Daily

Everything To Know About The Leading Lady Of Selling Tampa

Move over Jason Oppenheim, there’s a new real estate mogul in Netflix town. In the streamer’s new real estate series, Selling Tampa, head broker Sharelle Rosado is calling the shots, and she did not come to play. Here’s everything you need to know about the HBIC at Allure Realty.
TAMPA, FL
realitytitbit.com

Who is Juawana on Selling Tampa and what's her age?

Juawana is one of the cast members on Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling Tampa. While she keeps herself busy selling listings on the Netflix series, fans are eager to find out her background, age and husband. The series hit the platform on December 15th, showing viewers the behind-the-scenes success of all-woman,...
TV SERIES
thatssotampa.com

New Netflix show “Selling Tampa” showcases luxury real estate in the city

Selling Tampa is officially out, prepare to binge watch, y’all. Here’s the official description for the brand new show:. “Agents mix business with pleasure as they rule the luxury waterfront real estate market at an all-female, Black-owned agency in Tampa, Fla.”. Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, owned and...
TAMPA, FL
WHAS 11

'Selling Tampa' Cast Answers Burning Season 1 Questions: Did Rena Start a Brokerage? Is Alexis Back at Allure?

Spoilers ahead! If you have not finished binging all of Netflix's Selling Tampaseason 1, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. Selling Tampa certainly understood the assignment. Selling Sunset's east coast spinoff doesn't live in its sister show's shadow; instead, the ladies of Allure Realty carve out a space in the binge-able TV universe for themselves with a breakout debut season that is sure to leave viewers with a few questions. Well, ET is here to (hopefully) answer those queries... or at least fill in a gap or two. Read on to see how the cast -- Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Juawana Colbert-Williams, Tennille Moore, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Rena Frazier, Karla Giogrio and Colony Reeves -- feel about the season that was... and what's happened since cameras went down.
TV SERIES
buzzfeednews.com

“Selling Tampa” Is Your Next Reality Television Obsession

If you’re still in the mood for a reality television show featuring petty in-office drama among beautiful women real estate agents after completing the lackluster fourth season of Selling Sunset, you’re in luck. Selling Tampa, a new Netflix show from Adam DiVello (Laguna Beach, The Hills) out today,...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Sharelle Rosado's net worth, one of the richest US realtors?

Star of new Netflix series Selling Tampa and CEO of the brokerage Allure Reality Brokers, Sharelle Rosado is said to be one of the richest and most powerful realtors across America. She joins the Selling Sunset spin-off alongside an all-Black, all-women cast, who are set to take clients across Tampa,...
CELEBRITIES
shondaland.com

The ‘Selling Tampa’ Guide to Navigating Workplace Conflicts

Christmas came early this year because, Selling Sunset fans, we’re getting Selling Tampa!. Netflix is trading the hills of Hollywood for the pools and beaches along Florida’s coast in the very first season of Selling Tampa, out on Netflix today, December 15. In this eight-episode reality series, there is no shortage of looks, fashion, and of course lavish houses and dramatic entertainment.
TAMPA, FL
