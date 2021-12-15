ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonus Watch ’21: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase

By Jon Shazar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI-bankers needn’t worry about inflation this Christmas season. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may boost its bonus pool for investment banking by about 50%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. may reach for...

JPMorgan Bosses Addicted to WhatsApp Fuel $200 Million in Fines

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. executives were supposed to make sure employee communications were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But for years, even the bosses were using their mobile phones to tap out work-related messages -- a practice so pervasive that U.S. authorities dropped the hammer Friday, imposing $200 million in fines.
JPMorgan Fined $200 Million After Staff Used Personal Chats for Company Business

A Chase Bank sign is seen inside JP Morgan Chase headquarters tower in New York, Feb. 20, 2018. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times) JPMorgan Chase was fined $200 million by regulators Friday for failing to track work-related communication on employees’ personal cellphones and email.Staff members in the bank’s securities division avoided oversight by discussing company business on their personal devices via text messages, the messaging service WhatsApp and personal email accounts, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which find the bank $125 million. The bank’s “widespread and long-standing failures” spanned from January 2018 to November 2020, the SEC said.
Morgan Stanley telling workers to stay home through the end of the year

Morgan Stanley, the bank that took the toughest stance on getting employees back to the office this summer, is now encouraging a chunk of its top producers to stay home for the remainder of the year because of a surge in COVID-19, Fox Business has learned. Morgan Stanley's New York...
Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson share losses contribute to Dow's 334-point drop

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are trading lower Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 334 points, or 0.9%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $13.45 (3.4%) while those of Johnson & Johnson are down $4.16 (2.4%), combining for an approximately 116-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express (AXP) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Neutral On Zoom

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Neutral and $200 price target, implying a 3% upside. Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view. The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud...
Why Shares of Wells Fargo Fell Today

Wells Fargo stock declined further than the broader banking sector. On a rough day for the market in general, shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell nearly 5% today for no obvious reason. The decline was more than the drop in the broader sector as the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which tracks large bank stocks, only fell about 3% today.
Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Oil to hit $100 Goldman Sachs

Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts the price of oil could hit $100 per barrel next year and that demand may reach a new record high in 2022 and 2023. Damien Courvalin, the bank's head of energy research, explained that soaring inflation in the US and elsewhere would eventually affect oil services and lead to a price hike.
What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the...
Stock Market Today: Dow Loses 532 Points as Goldman, Home Depot Slide

The major indexes put some distance between one another Friday in a volatile finish to a wild week. Two days after hearing the Federal Reserve's latest decisions on fiscal policy, Fed Governor Christopher Waller told the Forecasters Club of New York that by ending its bond-buying program sooner rather than later, the central bank is "providing flexibility for other adjustments to monetary policy, if needed, as early as spring." He also called March's scheduled Fed gathering a "live meeting," meaning it is one in which a rate-hike could be issued.
CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
PowerSchool disputes findings of critical Goldman Sachs report

An executive at education software company PowerSchool Holdings Inc. took issue with the conclusions of a critical research report by investment bank Goldman Sachs that raised doubts about PowerSchool's growth potential. Goldman Sachs initiated research coverage of Folsom-based PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) on Monday with a recommendation that investors sell PowerSchool...
JPMorgan moves healthcare conference online amid Omicron concerns

Dec 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has moved its annual healthcare conference, set to be held next month, online as concerns mount over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In an email to participants on Wednesday, the Wall Street bank said the event that was previously...
Opening Bell: 12.15.21

Dan SmithRdsmith4, CC BY-SA 2.5 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5>, via Wikimedia Commons. Hedge funds set to end 2021 with inflows for first time in three years [Reuters]. Alternative assets data and analytics firm Preqin's data shows hedge funds have attracted flows totalling $40.9 billion in the first three quarters of the year, after...
Capri Holdings is on watch after Goldman Sachs turns bullish

Goldman Sachs boosts its rating on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) to Buy from Neutral after being encouraged by the company's recent track record. Analyst Brooke Roach: "We are encouraged by CPRI’s recent performance, with the company reporting EBIT margins above pre-pandemic levels for the past three consecutive quarters. Positive momentum is supported by strong digital growth, improved pricing, and a continued shift toward more signature items."
