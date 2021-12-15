Bonus Watch ’21: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase

A Chase Bank sign is seen inside JP Morgan Chase headquarters tower in New York, Feb. 20, 2018. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times) JPMorgan Chase was fined $200 million by regulators Friday for failing to track work-related communication on employees’ personal cellphones and email.Staff members in the bank’s securities division avoided oversight by discussing company business on their personal devices via text messages, the messaging service WhatsApp and personal email accounts, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which find the bank $125 million. The bank’s “widespread and long-standing failures” spanned from January 2018 to November 2020, the SEC said.
