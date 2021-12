On Saturday morning a large group from Trinity Lutheran gathered to start a project of putting up new playground equipment. Saturday morning was chilly with wind making it uncomfortable so the group was bundled up for the venture. Sarah Becker, chairwoman of the project, explained the fundraising for the equipment has been ongoing for 10 years. In May the final fundraiser was held and in June the order was placed for the equipment with expectations of a delivery date in September. Sarah explained the delay in getting the equipment was due to a factory fire where most of the equipment is manufactured. The equipment was finally shipped in the beginning of December and arrived just last week.

