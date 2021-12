CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – On one side, it’s a booster shot clinic. On the other, free COVID-19 testing. The third floor of the CambridgeSide Mall has been transformed into a COVID-19 clinic. “When the demand is high, it’s because the numbers are going up as they are now,” explained Cambridge Fire Captain Jeremy Walsh. “Our numbers per hour are the highest they have been for the past year and a half.” Cambridge firefighters and paramedics run both the testing and vaccine clinics. “No pain!” exclaimed Cecily Miller of Cambridge as she exited her booster appointment. “[The paramedic] was really friendly and supportive.” In the week...

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO