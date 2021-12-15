Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

GNMA 778.30 – .05 – .01 – 1.25. General Municipal Debt 1536.32 – .01 + .04 + 2.76. Science and Technology Fund 5731.65 + 2.88 – 1.77 +...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Indexes mixed as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss

(Reuters) – Wall Street was mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 down and Tesla helping keep the Nasdaq in positive territory as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. All three main U.S. stock indexes were set to end with a decline...
MarketWatch

Alcoa Corp. to move to S&P midcap index next week

S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Monday that Alcoa Corp. will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. , effective at the start of trading on Dec. 20. S&P 500 constituent Baxter International Inc. is acquiring Hill-Rom in a deal completed Monday. Earlier Monday, the alumina and aluminum producer said it was permanently closing an idled aluminum smelter in Washington state, recording restructuring and related charges of $75 million in the fourth quarter. Alcoa announced a five-year asset and capacity review in 2019. The stock traded 5% higher in the after-hours session, after ending the regular trading day down 2.1%. Then Alcoa Inc. was dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2013, and renamed itself Arconic, spinning off its aluminum operations under a newly formed company that took its old name.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Fed Decision Sparks Volatile Week for Major Indexes

Getting into the middle of December, there was a lot that investors had to look forward to. Covid-19 omicron variant updates continued to roll in, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming the first strain-related death in the country, while a Federal Reserve meeting stateside also gripped traders. The result was a dismal Monday for the major benchmarks, and that pessimism carried over into the next session, as markets logged more losses after the November producer price index (PPI) grew at its fastest pace on record.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 2.49% to $43.88 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.81 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Reuters

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON (Reuters) – The poster child of China’s property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. “We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
