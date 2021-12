TIM has lost both its technology and its strategy chiefs and as a result is reshuffling job roles at what is starting to look like a time of growing chaos. The Italian incumbent announced the departures of Chief Technology & Operations Officer Nicola Grassi and Chief Strategy, Business Development & Transformation Officer Carlo Nardello; we don’t know if they walked or were pushed, but the latter seems more likely given that they will receive a severance package. The announcement comes as TIM grapples with a high-profile €10.8 billion takeover bid from private equity firm KKR that cost former CEO Luigi Gubitosi his job, and follows last week’s departure of HR head Luciano Sale, by mutual consent.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO