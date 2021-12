BOSTON (CBS) — The governors of New Hampshire and Maine on Wednesday activated the National Guard on Wednesday to help out at overwhelmed hospitals amid a new coronavirus surge. Will Massachusetts follow suit? “By this point in time in the pandemic, I think it should be pretty clear to everybody that I’ll use the National Guard when I think they’re appropriate to do practically anything,” Baker said in response to a reporter’s question Thursday. “We’re talking to them about this.” Doctors have told WBZ-TV that the current scramble to find available hospital beds for patients is impacting “every aspect of patient care.”...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO