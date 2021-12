The Atlanta Braves have more competition for Freddie Freeman. Whenever the lockout ends, getting him back to the ATL won’t be easy. Freeman is still expected to sign with the Braves when this is all said and done, which for all I know could be months. The 32-year-old is in search of a six-year contract. While he and the Braves are on the same page in terms of money, Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos is weary of offering anything over a five-year contract.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO