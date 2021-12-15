ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 184 ‘Colts Face Patriots in Pivotal AFC Showdown’

By Joe Hopkins
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts come out of their bye to take on the top-seed New England Patriots on Saturday night.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases around the NFL.

The gang then breaks down the AFC Playoff picture (13:39), where a lot of movement has taken place.

Finally, the fellas preview the game by discussing injuries (20:32), breaking down this Patriots team (26:16), detailing keys to the game (38:48) and making predictions (47:39).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us Monday as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.

FOX59

Colts vs. Patriots? So much history

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots have a history that can't be ignored as the two AFC contenders get set for their latest showdown.
NFL
FOX59

Patriots at Colts: What to watch for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – These are the areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the New England Patriots Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: FOX59. History lesson, Part I: Is it a rivalry if one team routinely beats the living daylights out of the other? In case you missed it, New England has won […]
NFL
CBS Boston

Kendrick Bourne Laughs Off Colts Wanting To Turn Patriots Into One-Dimensional Offense

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Colts want to make the Patriots a one-dimensional team on offense come Saturday night. The Patriots offense finds that rather comical. Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke kicked off the week by saying the Indianapolis defense is looking to shut down the New England rush attack so they can see what Mac Jones can do against them. Basically, the Colts are going to try to make the rookie quarterback beat them. It makes sense, considering the Patriots tout one of the best running games with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Two weeks ago, New England ran all over the Bills...
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Van Noy reveals when Mac Jones won over Patriots teammates

When the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones, the consensus reaction amongst fans was excitement, even though it was widely surmised that he’d spend most of his rookie year serving as Cam Newton’s backup. When the preseason dust settled, though, Newton was sent packing and Jones was indirectly...
NFL
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Week 15 Preview – Patriots at Colts

It’s a Saturday Night Special with the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts taking on the #1 seed 9-4 New England Patriots. The Colts are one of the most complete teams in the NFL and I really don’t know why their record is just a shade over .500. I’ll take that back, they started off horribly going 1-4 in the first 5 games. They lost the 1st two at home. Sounds like the Patriots start, except the Patriots played better teams and played them tough. Both teams are coming off their bye week so the only advantage is that Indy is playing at home in the dome.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Colts Enlist Former Patriots Legend for Pregame Tradition

This NFL legend will take part in pregame tradition before Colts-Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Indianapolis Colts have a special pregame tradition where someone bangs on an anvil before kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium. They're bringing in a special guest to do the honors before Saturday night's...
NFL
Danville Commercial-News

Colts begin new era against Patriots on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard downplayed the importance of any rivalry in Saturday’s critical AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. The All-Pro linebacker is aware of the history between his Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots, but he doesn’t see how that directly relates to the present.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Enemy Profile: Indianapolis Colts

Coming out of the bye week, the New England Patriots remain atop the AFC East with a 9-4 record, riding a seven-game winning streak heading into an important game with the Colts. “Important” would be an excellent way to describe this weekend’s matches in Indianapolis as New England looks to...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bills Week 16 Matchup Won’t Be Flexed Into Prime Time, Will Kick Off At 1 p.m.

BOSTON (CBS) — The game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Week 16 is staying put. The deadline for any changes to the Week 16 schedule was Tuesday, but the day came and went without an announcement from the NFL. So, the clash of the top two AFC East teams remains in the 1 p.m. slot. That was the original scheduling for the game, but considering the stakes, there was some thought that it might slide up to the 4:25 p.m. ET window or even perhaps Sunday Night Football. But that won’t be the case, as the Washington-Dallas game...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Colts preview: New England faces a playoff-caliber opponent in Week 15

While the heated rivalry between the two teams is a thing of the past, the New England Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts is still a high-stakes affair: both teams are currently in the playoff picture, after all, with the 9-4 Patriots ranking first in the AFC, and the 7-6 Colts owning the No. 6. seed.
NFL
PatsFans.com

Patriots Fourth And Two Podcast: Patriots vs. Colts Preview

This is our preview of Patriots vs. Colts. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Go behind the scenes the Gillette Stadium field crew in the latest episode of the Patriots "Do Your Job"mini-documentary series. 2 days ago. By: Steve Balestrieri. “They should...
NFL
Patriots.com

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, get an inside look at how the Gillette Stadium field crew prepares and maintains the game and practice fields for two sports through any weather and a variety of other events. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain Matthew Slater and Coach Belichick highlights the importance of planning for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
NFL
FanSided

Salty Colts Deflategate columnist blasts Patriots ahead of showdown

There’s a lot of history between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Before Peyton Manning signed with Denver ahead of the 2012 season, he and Tom Brady gave fans maybe the best quarterback rivalry of all time. The legendary QBs faced off 12 times before Manning left Indianapolis, including the playoffs, with Brady holding an 8-4 advantage.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
