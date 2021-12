We've been told for a few months now, that as soon as you test positive for COVID-19, you should contact your doctor to schedule monoclonal antibody infusions. If you are looking for the state supported treatment centers, you're going to have to drive a little. The nearest sites at this time are at the Troy Mayeaux Ball field parking lot within the East Natchitoches Recreation Complex in Natchitoches or at the Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport. For state supported treatment locations: https://ldh.la.gov/page/4251.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO