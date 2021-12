It's been 10 long years since Chris Paul nearly joined the Los Angeles Lakers, and fans of the team are still bitter to this day. The Lakers managed to construct a multi-team trade offer that would have sent several above-average starters, including Luis Scola, Goran Dragic and Lamar Odom, to the then-New Orleans Hornets, but even after general manager Dell Demps agreed to the deal, then-commissioner David Stern vetoed the deal. He didn't do so as commissioner of the league, though, but rather, as acting owner of the Pelicans, which were owned by the league at the time.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO