Trevor Lawrence found out that the Jacksonville Jaguars had fired his head coach much of the same way everyone else did. He woke up Thursday morning to texts, googled Urban Meyer on his phone and then got up and went to work. For the former Clemson star quarterback and the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, it wasn't a normal day as he knew he would have to address the situation as the face of the franchise.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO