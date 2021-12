The Mavericks are coming off of their first two game winning streak in over a month, and they managed the feat without their superstar point guard, Luka Doncic, who missed both games with a sore ankle. Sure, they did it against an Oklahoma City team who is clearly tanking and a good Charlotte team that was missing their star and three other rotation pieces, but this team was in desperate need of some good vibes after having lost four of their previous five games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO