Auburn, AL

Tracking every Auburn football committ on early signing day

By JD McCarthy
 2 days ago
As of right now, at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Auburn has the 14th best recruiting class in the country and seventh in the SEC.

Auburn has signed 17 players and has one more commit who will not sign in the early signing period. Also, top target Jeffrey M’ba will not be announcing where he signed until Dec. 19th.

Here is a look at every player Auburn has signed and the one commit who has yet to sign.

Signing in February: 4-star DL Caden Story

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 222 overall, No. 28 DL

Hometown: Lanett, Alabama

Highschool: Lanett

Signed: 4-star LB Robert Woodyard

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 137 overall, No. 11 LB

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Highschool: Williamson

Signed: 4-star CB JaDarian Rhym

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 168 overall, No. 21 CB

Hometown: Valdosta, Georgia

Highschool: Valdosta

Signed: 4-star CB Austin Ausberry

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 177 overall, No. 22 CB

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Highschool: University Lab

Signed: 4-star QB Holden Geriner

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 259 overall, No. 19 QB

Hometown: Savannah, Georgia

Highschool: Benedictine Military School

Signed: 4-star RB Damari Alston

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 315 overall, No. 29 RB

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Highschool: Woodward Academy

Signed: 4-star CB Keionte Scott

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 3 JUCO overall, No. 1 CB

Hometown: Ephraim, Tennessee

College: Snow College

Signed: 4-star athlete Omari Kelly

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 362 overall, No. 18 athlete

Hometown: Trussville, Alabama

Highschool: Hewitt-Trussville

Signed: 3-star TE Micah Riley-Ducker

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 404 overall, No. 19 TE

Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska

Highschool: Bellevue West

Signed: 3-star OT Eston Harris Jr.

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 429 overall, No. 34 OT

Hometown: Auburn, Alabama

Highschool: Auburn

Signed: 3-star S Marquise Gilbert

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 7 JUCO overall, No. 1 S

Hometown: Hutchinson, Kansas City

College: Hutchinson C.C.

Signed: 3-star WR Camden Brown

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 530 overall, No. 70 WR

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Highschool: St. Thomas Aquinas

Signed: 3-star WR Jay Fair

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 575 overall, No. 77 WR

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Highschool: Rockwall-Heath

Signed: 3-star LB Powell Gordon

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 659 overall, No. 65 LB

Hometown: Auburn, Alabama

Highschool: Auburn

Signed: 3-star S Caleb Wooden

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 829 overall, No. 68 S

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Highschool: Archer

Signed: 3-star DL Enyce Sledge

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 131 DL

Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana

Highschool: Neville

Signed: 3-star K Alex McPherson

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 1 K

Hometown: Fort Payne, Alabama

Highschool: Fort Payne

