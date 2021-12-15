ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is NeNe Leakes Dating Nyonisela Sioh Of Nyoni Couture?

By Al Lindsey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeNe Leakes recently rang in her 54th birthday surrounded by friends and family at her ritzy Atlanta lounge. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta was surprised by her son Brentt with a birthday party that brought out some fellow reality stars. NeNe, whose husband Gregg sadly passed away from...

Cynthia Bailey
Nene Leakes
Porsha Williams
