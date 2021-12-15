Is NeNe Leakes Dating Nyonisela Sioh Of Nyoni Couture?

There is a lot of pressure on the RHOA cast to deliver with the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has made headlines recently for the cast changes for season 14. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey left the show. However, Porsha’s fans are still keeping up with her on her spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The show has been Porsha’s way to address her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Sheree Whitfield returned. Marlo Hampton was given a peach. Drew Sidora was the only newbie that returned after season 13. And Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast. Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are also still peach holders. Since some fans wanted Porsha to remain on the show, as well as the return of NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks, they haven’t been sure of what to expect from the upcoming season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO