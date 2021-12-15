Resource center for Waukesha condo residents opens Thursday

American Red Cross and community partners are opening a resource center for residents who are recovering following the sudden evacuation of Waukesha's Horizon West Condominium .

The multi-agency resource center will open Thursday at Elmbrook Church, 77 S. Barker Road, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holly Berry and her husband moved into the Horizon West Condominiums about six months ago. The newly married couple were convinced this would be their forever home.

"Life's stressful because we don't know the future of the building," Berry said. "We don't know what's going to happen honestly."

A contractor told TMJ4 News that no one will be able to live in the building again and that it will need to be demolished.

Tenants were given two four-hour slots to gather the rest of their belongings before New Year's Eve.

Berry said if moving out suddenly wasn't enough, she received some devastating news today.

"They said the future does not look good. My personal insurance said they may not be able to help in anyway," Berry stated.

So, she made her way to Brookfield, in hopes of assistance from a resource center specifically for condo residents. "It's been great that they've been coming out here," Berry said. "There's a couple that we will definitely be applying for such as financial aid."

Several agencies including the Salvation Army were on hand to answer any questions.

"Hopefully this is another step for all of them to get to that next phase," said Justin Kern, American Red Cross. "My hope is that this provides some ease, some connections especially at a time when it's the holidays and it's the last thing people should be dealing with."

The resource center is only open Thursday, but Kern said he's hopeful people will reach out to the agencies they met and connect further.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip