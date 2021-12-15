ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Racine County Property Transfers: Toolworks building, gas station sell

By Denise Lockwood
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
Over 100 property transfers totaling $26.4 million changed hands between Dec. 6 through Dec. 10, according to the Racine County Clerk of Deeds.

  • Hans Hansen sold the Summit Toolworks building at1833 Oakdale Drive in Racine to Novida Corp., a company based out of Deerfield Ill., for $865,000.
  • Primitivo Reynoso sold a gas station located at 2242 Northwestern Avenue to 2242 Northwestern LLC for $350,000.
  • Jeremy J. Nagy sold a farm located at 7447 7 Mile Road to Roberto Sanchez for $695,000.
  • Samuel Acker sold 14323 Marina Dr to Benjamin Klenke for $620,000.
  • The Brown Trust sold 25112 South Wind Lake Rd. to Tammy Imme for $589,900.
  • Richard J. Kiekenbush sold 29024 Bushnell Rd. in Burlington to Clint and Tina Bock for $589,900.

