Public Health

AEDC group just say no to vaccine mandate

By MANAGING EDITOR Erin McCullough
Tullahoma News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees at Arnold Air Force Base opposed to federal vaccine mandates imposed by President Joe Biden have formed an alliance to defend their personal freedoms. The alliance is comprised of some 200 base employees, covering “almost every entity that has a footprint on the base,” such as federal contractors and government...

WSAV News 3

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

(AP) — Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for employers with 100 or […]
HEALTH
State
Tennessee State
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
James Madison
news3lv.com

Court says Biden 'exceeded' authority issuing vaccine mandate for federal contractors

WASHINGTON (TND) — A federal judge has ordered a stop to the Biden administration’s mandate requiring federal contractors to get vaccinated. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia granted a preliminary injunction halting the mandate nationwide on the grounds it’s "unconstitutional," and that President Joe Biden “exceeded” his authority provided to him “by Congress through the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newstalk KGVO

Senator Daines says he Wants Vaccination Mandates Struck Down

Montana Senator Steve Daines called in to the KGVO Newsmaker’s Line on Tuesday morning to discuss several matters before the U.S. Senate. Daines referenced the two major vaccination mandates recently introduced by the Biden Administration, the OSHA and the CMS mandates. “This is Washington D.C. overreach at its worst,” said...
MISSOULA, MT
#Just Say No#Mandates#Aedc#Arnold Air Force Base#Alliance#Covid
abc27 News

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

(AP) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. […]
HEALTH
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll veto the legislature’s anti-vaxx bill prohibiting business mandates: Capitol Letter

Veto pen ready: Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohio Public Radio’s “The State of Ohio,” he will veto House Bill 218, which would prohibit employers and schools from mandating vaccines that haven’t been fully approved by the federal government, and allow wide exemptions for fully approved vaccines, Laura Hancock reports. DeWine said that this is consistent with his opposition to President Joe Biden’s mandate forcing large companies to require employees to get shots because he doesn’t think the government should dictate how businesses run.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
cbs4local.com

Employers can't mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, says Governor

AUSTIN — The state of Texas is reminding employers about the Governor's executive order regarding vaccine mandates. Under executive order GA-40, an employer cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on an employee who qualifies for an exemption for religious, personal, or medical reasons. Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement...
TEXAS STATE

