Boosie Badazz Responds to Lawsuit Over ‘Legendz of The Streets’ Tour Brawl

By Brad Callas
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two months after Boosie Badazz was arrested on charges relating to the brawl that took place during his Legendz of the Streetz Tour stop in Atlanta, the concert promoter is suing the Louisiana rapper. TMZ reports MN2S Corp. and We Are Live Entertainment has filed a $525,000 lawsuit...

