Christmas Cheer, a local nonprofit, is now accepting assistance and sponsorships for more than 1,000 children and 150 elderly residents in need this Christmas season. “In our community right now there are people who are not expecting Christmas to be very bright. They may have fallen on hard times," according to Christmas Cheer. "They may be ill, alone or elderly. They may be unemployed, unable to work or unable to walk and therefore unable to provide Christmas for their children."

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO