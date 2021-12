You’ve probably heard about Apple AirTag — maybe you even own one. The $30 wireless device can help you keep track of things or locate lost items. The concept is fairly simple: you attach an AirTag to a key chain, backpack, or other personal property. The AirTag then broadcasts a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices. These devices then share the location of the AirTag, allowing you to track where your property is located. The technology seems harmless — and even useful — on the surface. But in recent months, police departments across the country have started receiving reports of possible unwanted tracking or even stalking using the devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO