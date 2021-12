Historically, banks have been the main source for international payments and transfers. With little to no competition, they gained the carte-blanche in managing and handling all the administrative issues for their own profit. However, with the emergence of the new technologies and neobanks, it became feasible to solve main customers' pain points related to remittance: high costs and exchange rates, transaction time, and the lack of transparency.

